Magic's Elfrid Payton: Solid two-way effort Wednesday
Payton provided 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 win over the Heat.
While his four turnovers weren't ideal, Payton provided plenty of value with the rest of his box score to help make up for it. He'll look to continue building on his impressive post-All-Star break stats from last year, where he recorded 13.5 points, 8.4 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal per contest.
More News
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Quality two-way effort Tuesday•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Slated to rest on Monday•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Hands out five assists Thursday•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Continues excellent play against the Nets•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Triple-double in Saturday's loss•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Submits 12-15-9 stat line Friday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....