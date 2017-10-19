Magic's Elfrid Payton: Solid two-way effort Wednesday

Payton provided 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 win over the Heat.

While his four turnovers weren't ideal, Payton provided plenty of value with the rest of his box score to help make up for it. He'll look to continue building on his impressive post-All-Star break stats from last year, where he recorded 13.5 points, 8.4 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal per contest.