Magic's Elfrid Payton: Struggles in Tuesday's loss
Payton had four points (2-6 FG), two assists, two steals, and one rebound in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 loss to the Rockets.
Payton couldn't get anything going, committing three fouls in his 18 minutes. Meanwhile backup guards Shelvin Mack and D.J. Augustin combined to score 28 points (on 15 field-goal attempts), grab nine boards, and dish eight dimes (to two turnovers) across 53 minutes. In such a high-scoring affair, the chance for Payton to produce a statistical gem was squandered. However, opportunity knocks in the form of Wednesday's matchup with the lowly Lakers.
More News
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Posts 12 points Saturday•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Scores 21 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Leads team with 22 points Sunday•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Scores 19 points in loss Thursday•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Fills it up in Friday's loss•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Dishes out 13 assists•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...