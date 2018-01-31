Magic's Elfrid Payton: Struggles in Tuesday's loss

Payton had four points (2-6 FG), two assists, two steals, and one rebound in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 loss to the Rockets.

Payton couldn't get anything going, committing three fouls in his 18 minutes. Meanwhile backup guards Shelvin Mack and D.J. Augustin combined to score 28 points (on 15 field-goal attempts), grab nine boards, and dish eight dimes (to two turnovers) across 53 minutes. In such a high-scoring affair, the chance for Payton to produce a statistical gem was squandered. However, opportunity knocks in the form of Wednesday's matchup with the lowly Lakers.