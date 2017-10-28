Magic's Elfrid Payton: To sit again vs. Hornets

Payton (hamstring) will miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday when the Magic take on the Hornets, John Denton of the team's official website reports.

Not counting Sunday's game, Payton could potentially miss two additional games as he continues to recover form a hamstring injury. Look for D.J. Augustin to continue picking up starts in the meantime, while Shelvin Mack should see extra run providing depth at the point.

