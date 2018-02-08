Magic's Elfrid Payton: Traded to Suns

Payton was traded to the Suns on Thursday for a second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

By the numbers, Payton was having his best season with the Magic this year, averaging 13.0 points and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 52 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from behind the arc. But, with the point guard hitting free agency next season, the Magic didn't want to lose him for nothing, so he'll finish out his fourth NBA season in Phoenix. Payton will give the Suns quality backcourt depth, which is needed right now with Devin Booker dealing with a hip injury and Tyler Ulis nursing back pain. When all three are healthy, Payton's role may be limited, but Phoenix will still have the chance to evaluate him after buying low at the deadline.