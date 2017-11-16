Magic's Elfrid Payton: Turns in 14 points Wednesday
Payton collected 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 99-94 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Payton was more involved than usual on the scoring end, and in turn, was much less of a facilitator. The four-year pro managed his third game with better than 50.0 percent shooting over his last four contests and might be starting to hit his stride after an injury-marred beginning to his season. Although he's only seen action in six games, Payton's career-best 47.2 percent success rate from the field is encouraging, as are his career-high 6.8 assists per contest.
