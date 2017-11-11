Magic's Elfrid Payton: Will be rested Saturday
Payton will be rested for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.
Payton missed a stretch of games with a hamstring injury but returned to play in each of the last two contests, logging 29 and 17 minutes, respectively. In an effort to ease the workload on his hamstring, Payton will be rested Saturday, meaning Shelvin Mack should be in line for an increased workload. Per John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com, Payton is still bothered by some lingering soreness in the hamstring.
