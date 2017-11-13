Magic's Elfrid Payton: Will play Monday vs. Warriors
Payton (hamstring/rest) will play in Monday's game against the Warriors.
After an eight-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Payton was back in the lineup late last week, but was then rested on Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back set to limit the strain on his previous injury. That said, it was likely just a precautionary absence and Payton should return to the starting lineup on Monday in his usual point guard slot. It wouldn't be surprising if coach Frank Vogel monitored Payton closely considering he appears to be bothered by some lingering soreness, though no hard restrictions are being reported at this point in time. In the corresponding move, look for Shelvin Mack to return to a bench role.
