Magic's Elfrid Payton: Will play Wednesday

Payton (hamstring) will play and start during Wednesday's game against the Knicks. Coach Frank Vogel will feel the "best way to play him and how many minutes", according to Dante Marchitelli of Fox Sports Florida.

Payton has missed the team's past eight games while nursing a hamstring strain, but is apparently feeling good enough to take the floor Wednesday after testing it out. Expecting him to play 30-plus minutes may be misguided, as the team has had success without him and they'll likely want to exercise caution with their young point guard. For that reason, he makes for a risky play in DFS. Regardless, he posted 12.8 points, 6.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game last season.