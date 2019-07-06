McCree posted 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), a rebound, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 21 minutes during Friday's 75-59 win over the Spurs in the Las Vegas Summer League.

After limited action with the Jazz last season, McCree made a nice showing with the Magic on Friday. The former Lousiana Tech forward was out of basketball in 2018 and is trying to find a G-League home with Orlando. IT's highly unlikely that he'll see prime-time action this season.