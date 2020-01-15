Magic's Evan Fournier: Added to injury report
Fournier is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to a right quad contusion, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Fournier apparently picked up the injury during Monday's win over the Kings. His status should clear up closer to tip-off; if Fournier is unable to play, Terrence Ross could start in his place. Through seven games this month, Fournier is averaging 17.9 points, 3.4 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33.0 minutes.
