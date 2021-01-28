Fournier went for 25 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three blocks over 30 minutes in the Magic's 121-107 loss to the Kings on Tuesday.

Fournier led the Magic with three three-pointers made and also got to the free throw line a team-high eight times, making all eight attempts. Since coming off a back injury, Fournier is averaging 23.0 points per game on 48.1 percent shooting.