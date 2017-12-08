Magic's Evan Fournier: Also out Saturday

An MRI confirmed that Fournier has a sprained right ankle and he will not make the trip to Atlanta for Saturday's game with the Hawks, Josh Robbins of The Orlando Sentinel reports.

Fournier had already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, so things don't look great for the shooting guard even though the Magic did not say how severe the ankle sprain is. The team has off until Wednesday after this weekend' back-to-back set, but it still seems like a long shot for Fournier to return next week. In his absence, Aaron Afflalo is likely to take over as the team's starting shooting guard and see a sizable boost in minutes.