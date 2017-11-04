Magic's Evan Fournier: Another 20-point effort Friday
Fournier finished with 21 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 105-83 loss to the Bulls.
Fournier has scored less than 20 points on only one occasion this season and reached the mark once again Friday despite some subpar three-point shooting. His career high for points per game stands at 17.2 -- a feat he achieved last season. If he keeps his current production up, the sixth-year shooting guard seems likely to break that this year.
