Fournier scored 31 points (10-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-8 FT) to go along with six assists, one rebound and one steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Nuggets.

Fournier continued his strong run of scoring in this performance, pouring in five threes and otherwise shooting well from the field. Since a four-game absence caused by a groin injury, he's averaged 25.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals in his last four contests. Fournier is a candidate to get dealt prior to Thursday's trade deadline, which has the potential to dent his fantasy value to close the campaign. However, if he remains in Orlando he should remain a strong supplemental scorer alongside Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon.