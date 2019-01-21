Magic's Evan Fournier: Big afternoon against Hawks

Fournier scored 29 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding seven assists and three rebounds in 37 minutes during Monday's 122-103 win over the Hawks.

The shooting guard tied Nikola Vucevic for the team lead in scoring on the afternoon, and the 29 points represented Fournier's best performance since he dropped 31 on the Sixers back on Oct. 20. The 26-year-old is on a bit of a roll, averaging a solid 18.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.7 boards, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.2 steals over the last six games.