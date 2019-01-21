Magic's Evan Fournier: Big afternoon against Hawks
Fournier scored 29 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding seven assists and three rebounds in 37 minutes during Monday's 122-103 win over the Hawks.
The shooting guard tied Nikola Vucevic for the team lead in scoring on the afternoon, and the 29 points represented Fournier's best performance since he dropped 31 on the Sixers back on Oct. 20. The 26-year-old is on a bit of a roll, averaging a solid 18.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.7 boards, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.2 steals over the last six games.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Contributes 18 points Wednesday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Fares well in back-to-back set•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores one point in 37 minutes•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Strong effort in loss to T-wolves•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores team-high 17 points in loss•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Notches impressive shooting day•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.