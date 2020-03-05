Magic's Evan Fournier: Blocks two shots in loss
Fournier went for 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two steals, two blocks and one assist in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 loss at Miami.
Fournier has scored in double digits in every single game he's played since Feb. 1, but he has failed to provide much value aside from that. He posted a season-high mark for blocks in this game and had dished out multiple assists in his last five games prior to this one, but most of his upside should remain tied to what he can do scoring the rock. He's averaging a career-high 18.8 points per game this season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...