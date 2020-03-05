Magic's Evan Fournier: Blocks two shots in loss

Fournier went for 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two steals, two blocks and one assist in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 loss at Miami.

Fournier has scored in double digits in every single game he's played since Feb. 1, but he has failed to provide much value aside from that. He posted a season-high mark for blocks in this game and had dished out multiple assists in his last five games prior to this one, but most of his upside should remain tied to what he can do scoring the rock. He's averaging a career-high 18.8 points per game this season.