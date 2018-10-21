Magic's Evan Fournier: Blows up for 31 points in loss

Fournier poured in 31 points (12-23 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 116-115 loss to Philadelphia.

Fournier exploded for a team-high 31 points Saturday, almost heling lead the Magic to a comeback victory over their more fancied opponents. Fournier is one of the more unspectacular fantasy options around but continues to do what he does with some regularity. The Magic certainly aren't blessed with a plethora of scoring options meaning Fournier is always going to get his shots. He should be owned in all standard leagues but just be aware his value is tied to his scoring and three-point talents.