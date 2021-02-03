Fournier totaled 21 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, tour assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during the Magic's loss Tuesday to the Raptors.

After totaling 19 points in his last two outings, Fournier broke out by recording his sixth 20-point performance of the season. While the points were there, his struggles from beyond the arc continue. Over his last three games, Fournier has shot a combined 3-for-17 from the outside.