Fournier had 16 points (7-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block across 34 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Jazz.

Fournier had a tough day shooting the rock and only made 35 percent of his field-goal attempts, but he responded in other categories and delivered a well-rounded line despite the fact his shooting numbers were a bit underwhelming. Fournier has scored 14 or more points in five of his last six games.