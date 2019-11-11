Magic's Evan Fournier: Clears 20 points in loss
Fournier generated 22 points (7-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one block in 30 minutes Sunday in the Magic's 109-102 loss to the Pacers.
Fournier stayed hot from the field and doled out exactly six assists for the second straight game, but he shouldn't be expected to continue to repeat this level of production for a prolonged period. That said, Fournier can be counted on as a useful source of scoring and three-pointers without doing much damage to a fantasy managers' field-goal percentage. He's on his way to averaging at least 15 points and 1.9 threes per game for a fifth consecutive season.
