Fournier finished with 21 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 112-111 victory over the Suns.

Fournier sealed the victory with a driving layup with only second remaining on the clock, capping off another strong performance. His name continues to be mentioned in trade talks but that didn't seem to impact his play. If he is moved to another team, it is hard to see his value increasing, especially if he lands with a contender. At this point, you simply have to hold and see what transpires over the next 24 hours.