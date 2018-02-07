Magic's Evan Fournier: Collects 19 points Tuesday

Fournier contributed 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-9 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 116-98 win over the Cavaliers.

While Fournier hasn't been efficient of late from the charity stripe nor from behind the arc, the Magic will look for him to step up in the absence of Aaron Gordon (hip). Forunier is the only proven starter to some extent, so he should see his fair share of opportunities moving forward.