Magic's Evan Fournier: Comes up big in OT win
Fournier scored 27 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding eight rebounds, six assists and a block in 39 minutes during Friday's 123-119 overtime win over the Grizzlies.
The performance was even more impressive considering he failed to score a point at all in 14 minutes the last time he faced Memphis back on March 10. Fournier is now averaging 14.3 points, 3.9 boards, 3.6 assists and 2.3 three-pointers over the last 10 games, but he might need a few more nights like this one if the Magic are going to sneak into the postseason.
