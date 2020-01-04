Magic's Evan Fournier: Continues three-point streak

Fournier posted 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 105-85 victory over the Heat.

Since failing to hit a three-pointer Dec. 23 against the Bulls, Fournier is on a streak of five games with at least two made triples, hitting 40.0 percent of his looks from beyond the arc over this stretch. The longest stretch of Fournier's career with at least two made triples stands at nine games, which he achieved in 2017.