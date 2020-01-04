Magic's Evan Fournier: Continues three-point streak
Fournier posted 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 105-85 victory over the Heat.
Since failing to hit a three-pointer Dec. 23 against the Bulls, Fournier is on a streak of five games with at least two made triples, hitting 40.0 percent of his looks from beyond the arc over this stretch. The longest stretch of Fournier's career with at least two made triples stands at nine games, which he achieved in 2017.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.