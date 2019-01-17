Magic's Evan Fournier: Contributes 18 points Wednesday
Fournier recorded 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 120-115 loss to the Pistons.
Fournier did what he could to keep the Magic in it, but the effort fell just short. He has now averaged 18.3 points over his last three games, with the assists and rebounds coming few and far between.
