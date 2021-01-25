Fournier totaled 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 FG, 4-7 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in the Magic's 107-104 loss to the Hornets on Sunday.

Fournier and rookie Cole Anthony each dished out six assists while both playing 33 minutes. Since returning from a back injury, Fournier has averaged 23.6 points per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor.