Magic's Evan Fournier: Double-double in win over Celtics
Fournier scored 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 assists and six rebounds in 33 minutes during Monday's 93-90 win over the Celtics.
Four of the Magic's starters recorded double-doubles, with Fournier's being his first on the young season. The shooting guard has never averaged more than 3.0 assists a game in his career, but with neither D.J. Augustin nor Jerian Grant looking capable of really taking the reins of the Orlando offense, Fournier could see his distribution responsibilities continue to rise in his seventh NBA campaign.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Blows up for 31 points in loss•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores game-high 23 in preseason finale•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Back in action for exhibition•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Out for season finale•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Likely done for season•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: 'Not close' to making return•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...