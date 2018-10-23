Magic's Evan Fournier: Double-double in win over Celtics

Fournier scored 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 assists and six rebounds in 33 minutes during Monday's 93-90 win over the Celtics.

Four of the Magic's starters recorded double-doubles, with Fournier's being his first on the young season. The shooting guard has never averaged more than 3.0 assists a game in his career, but with neither D.J. Augustin nor Jerian Grant looking capable of really taking the reins of the Orlando offense, Fournier could see his distribution responsibilities continue to rise in his seventh NBA campaign.