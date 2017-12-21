Magic's Evan Fournier: Downgraded to doubtful

Fournier (ankle) was downgraded to doubtful for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Fournier came into Thursday listed as questionable, but it looks like the shooting guard is on track to miss his seventh straight game with a right ankle injury. Both Wesley Iwundu and Mario Hezonja will continue to see extended minutes on the wing in Fournier's likely absence Friday.