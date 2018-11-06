Magic's Evan Fournier: Drains buzzer beater to down Cavs

Fournier scored 15 points (5-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding five assists, three steals, a rebound and a block in 32 minutes during Monday's 102-100 win over the Cavaliers.

He had trouble finding his shot most of the game, but Fournier delivered when it mattered -- with the score tied 100-100, he took an inbound pass, dribbled to his left to shake a defender and calmly put home the game-winning bucket at the buzzer. The 26-year-old's 39.6 percent field-goal shooting and 27.3 percent shooting from three-point range would be the lowest marks of his career, but Monday's heroics could give him the confidence boost he needs to get back on track.

