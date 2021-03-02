Fournier had 26 points (8-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in Monday's loss against the Mavericks.

Fournier ended as the team's second-best scorer in this game -- behind Nikola Vucevic's 29 points -- but was quite sharp from the field, especially from three-point range since he made five of his eight shots from behind the arc. Fournier was coming off two subpar performances when it comes to his three-point shooting, but he has made 40.3 percent of his long-rante attempts over his last seven games.