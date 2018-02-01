Magic's Evan Fournier: Drains five triples in Wednesday's win

Fournier gathered 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes during a 127-105 win over the Lakers on Wednesday.

Fournier bounced back from a fairly quiet game Tuesday to score at least 19 points for the fourth time across the last five games. He has been great across the last five games, with averages of 18.6 points, 3.4 assists, 3.0 three-pointers and 2.4 rebounds per game in that stretch.