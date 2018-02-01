Magic's Evan Fournier: Drains five triples in Wednesday's win
Fournier gathered 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes during a 127-105 win over the Lakers on Wednesday.
Fournier bounced back from a fairly quiet game Tuesday to score at least 19 points for the fourth time across the last five games. He has been great across the last five games, with averages of 18.6 points, 3.4 assists, 3.0 three-pointers and 2.4 rebounds per game in that stretch.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 12 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Goes through full practice•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 21 in loss Saturday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores team-high 22 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Puts up 19 points in Sunday win•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Leads way with season-high 32 points•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...