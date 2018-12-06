Magic's Evan Fournier: Drains six threes in OT loss
Fournier scored a team-high 26 points (8-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, four assists and a block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 124-118 overtime loss to the Nuggets.
He fouled out of the game with two minutes left in the extra frame, denying Fournier a chance at his second 30-point performance of the season. The 26-year-old has been struggling lately, scoring in single digits in four of his prior six games while shooting just 29.6 percent (8-for-27) from three-point range, but Wednesday's effort could be a sign he's ready to heat up again.
