Magic's Evan Fournier: Drops 19 in rout
Fournier scored 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds, six assists and a block in 27 minutes during Friday's 118-86 win over the Grizzlies.
After scoring only 13 total points over the prior two games, Fournier bounced back with his best overall effort of the young season, setting new season highs in boards and assists. The 27-year-old has been a consistent secondary offensive option for the Magic in his career, averaging at least 15 points a game for four straight seasons, and there's no reason to think Fournier will miss that mark in 2019-20.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.