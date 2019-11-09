Magic's Evan Fournier: Drops 19 in rout

Fournier scored 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds, six assists and a block in 27 minutes during Friday's 118-86 win over the Grizzlies.

After scoring only 13 total points over the prior two games, Fournier bounced back with his best overall effort of the young season, setting new season highs in boards and assists. The 27-year-old has been a consistent secondary offensive option for the Magic in his career, averaging at least 15 points a game for four straight seasons, and there's no reason to think Fournier will miss that mark in 2019-20.