Magic's Evan Fournier: Drops 22 in Monday's loss

Fournier scored 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding five assists, three rebounds and a block in 33 minutes during Monday's 105-101 loss to the Bulls.

He's now scored 20 or more points in three straight games, giving the 25-year-old guard some momentum as the league heads towards the All-Star break. Fournier's 18.0 points and 2.2 three-pointers per game, as well as his 87.7 percent free-throe shooting, would all be new career highs if he can maintain that pace in the second half.