Magic's Evan Fournier: Drops 27 in loss
Fournier scored 27 points (10-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT) in a loss to the Rockets on Friday, adding two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Fournier led his team in scoring in this one, with the next closest being Aaron Gordon, who scored 21. The fact that the 27-year old took 11 three-point attempts should be comforting to fantasy owners, but we'll see if that kind of usage continues when Nikola Vucevic (ankle) returns, which could be as soon as next game. Fournier is in the midst of the best fantasy season of his career as a sneaky top 60 player in most formats.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Leads Magic in loss•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Extends impressive scoring run•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Stays hot in victory•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores season-high 32 points•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Pours in 30 in rare road win•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 17 points in 37 minutes•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...