Magic's Evan Fournier: Drops 27 in loss

Fournier scored 27 points (10-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT) in a loss to the Rockets on Friday, adding two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Fournier led his team in scoring in this one, with the next closest being Aaron Gordon, who scored 21. The fact that the 27-year old took 11 three-point attempts should be comforting to fantasy owners, but we'll see if that kind of usage continues when Nikola Vucevic (ankle) returns, which could be as soon as next game. Fournier is in the midst of the best fantasy season of his career as a sneaky top 60 player in most formats.