Fournier (back) totaled a team-high 26 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-12 FT) nine assists and four rebounds in 36 minutes in Friday's 120-118 overtime loss to the Pacers.

Fournier had a chance to win the game at the end but his three-pointer bounced off the front rim at the buzzer. Looking at the positives, Fournier led the team in scoring and tied for the team lead in assists and three-pointers made while playing in a season high 36 minutes.