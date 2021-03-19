Fournier (groin) tallied a team-high 23 points (9-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added four assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 34 minutes Thursday in the Magic's 94-93 loss to the Knicks.

Making his return from a four-game absence due to the groin injury, Fournier reclaimed his spot in the starting five and saw a big minutes load right off the bat. Since the Magic without Terrence Ross (knee), Michael Carter-Williams (illness), James Ennis (calf) and Cole Anthony (ribs), Fournier and Nikola Vucevic were the clear go-to options, with both players surpassing 30 percent usage rates. Fournier already has three stretches of multi-game absences on his ledger this season, but he's been productive when available, averaging a career-high 18.7 points (on 44.9 percent shooting from the field) to go with 3.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 three-pointers per game.