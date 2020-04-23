Magic's Evan Fournier: Expected back when season resumes

Fournier is expected to make a full recovery from the UCL sprain in his right elbow by the time the suspended NBA season resumes, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Fournier missed the Magic's last three games and looked destined to miss additional action after being ruled out indefinitely March 6 due to the injury. With the NBA going on hiatus a week later, however, Fournier has now benefited from a month and a half off to let his elbow heal without missing further games. The Magic haven't issued a formal update on where exactly Fournier stands in his recovery, but he should get the green light to take part in on-court work whenever the NBA allows teams to resume training. Prior to the injury, Fournier was averaging a career-high 18.8 points to go along with 3.2 assists, 2.7 three-pointers, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 31.7 minutes per contest.