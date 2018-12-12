Magic's Evan Fournier: Expected to play Thursday, Saturday

Fournier (personal) is en route to Mexico City and is expected to play Thursday against Bulls and Saturday against the Jazz, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Fournier missed Monday's tilt against Dallas due to a personal matter, so will travel down separately from the team to Mexico City. He should be expected to re-join the starting five, likely pushing Jonathan Isaac back to the bench.

