Magic's Evan Fournier: Expected to play Thursday
Fournier (foot) is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Pistons, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Fournier just needs to make it through pregame warmups to be cleared, so he should be in the lineup once again Thursday. On Tuesday against the Heat, Fournier logged 30 minutes and he'd likely see a similar number Thursday if he plays as expected. Fellow starter Aaron Gordon (calf) is also planning on returning, so the Magic finally appear to be getting healthy after being decimated by injuries for weeks.
