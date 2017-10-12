Magic's Evan Fournier: Expects to play Friday

Fournier (ankle) took part in practice Thursday and is expected to play in Friday's preseason finale against the Cavaliers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Fournier has missed the last two exhibitions with some minor ankle soreness, but he'll try and return Friday in what will be the team's final tune-up prior to the regular season opener. He'll likely jump back into the starting lineup at shooting guard, though he could have his minutes limited a bit to avoid a setback. With almost a week before the opener, Fournier should be at full strength to open the 2017-18 campaign.