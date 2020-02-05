Play

Magic's Evan Fournier: Expects to play

Fournier (back) is expected to play Wednesday against the Celtics, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Fournier has been battling a minor back issue of late, but he went through a full shootaround and expects to be in the lineup Wednesday night. The Frenchman is coming off of a 17-point outing in Monday's win over Charlotte.

More News
Our Latest Stories