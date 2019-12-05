Magic's Evan Fournier: Extends impressive scoring run

Fournier had 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3PT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 128-114 win over the Suns.

Fournier has taken a step forward offensively following the injury sustained by Nikola Vucevic, and he has averaged 24.8 points while shooting 50.9 percent from the field over his last 10 games. Expect him to remain as Orlando's top scoring threat ahead of Friday's road matchup at Cleveland.