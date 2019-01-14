Magic's Evan Fournier: Fares well in back-to-back set
Fournier tallied 19 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and two dimes across 37 minutes Sunday in the Magic's 116-109 triumph over the Rockets.
After being limited to just one point and one steal and no other statistics in 37 minutes Jan. 9 against the Jazz, Fournier rebounded in encouraging fashion during the Magic's weekend back-to-back set. In the Magic's wins over the Celtics and Rockets, Fournier went off for 37 points on 14-for-26 shooting from the field while adding seven assists. In spite of the hot run, Fournier's numbers are still down considerably from 2017-18, with his scoring average (14.8 points per game), field-goal percentage (43.1%) and free-throw percentage (77.6%) all notably lagging.
