Magic's Evan Fournier: Game-time decision for Thursday

Fournier (foot) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's tilt with the Pistons, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Fournier returned from an eight-game absence on Tuesday, posting 14 points, three rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes. It doesn't sound as if he suffered any sort of aggravation during that contest, though he'll still be placed on the injury report Thursday, as he may be dealing with some residual soreness. Look for Fournier to go through pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability.