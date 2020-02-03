Magic's Evan Fournier: Game-time decision Monday
Fournier (back) will likely be a game-time decision for Monday's tilt with Charlotte, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Fourier will partake in shootaround, so he has a reasonable chance to play. In all likelihood, his final status will hinge on how well his injured back responds to on-court exercises. If Fournier were to be held out, Terrence Ross would be the best bet to start in his place.
