Magic's Evan Fournier: Goes for 20 points in victory
Fournier posted 20 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Sunday's 105-100 win over the Knicks.
Fournier was absolutely on fire earlier in the season, averaging 20.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the first ten games. His last ten games haven't been as strong, averaging a less-dependable 15 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Hopefully for Fournier owners, this 20-point game may be an indication that his stat lines are on the uptick. He's been notoriously streaky this season but can be useful in GPP tournaments due to his upside.
