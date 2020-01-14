Magic's Evan Fournier: Goes for 25 points

Fournier had 25 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3PT, 12-12 FT), six assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 114-112 win at Sacramento.

Fournier scored almost half of his points from the charity stripe and that salvaged what was a rough shooting night for him, but he tied his second-highest output for assists this season with six dimes. Fournier can work both as a playmaker and as a scorer and even though his shooting percentages might fluctuate on a nightly basis, but he is still averaging career-high marks on both points and three-pointers made this season.