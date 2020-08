Fournier (illness) participated in full-contact scrimmaging during Saturday's practice, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Fournier missed Orlando's final three seeding games due to an illness, but it appears he's feeling better and is likely to be cleared for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee. In the bubble, he's averaging 14.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 29.0 minutes.