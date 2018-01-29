Magic's Evan Fournier: Goes through full practice
Fournier (ankle) went through a full practice Monday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Fournier rolled his ankle during Saturday's loss to the Pacers, but it appears he's fully moved past the issue, and he won't be included on the injury report as the Magic prepare to face the Rockets in Houston on Tuesday.
